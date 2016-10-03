Sajjan’s plea to intimidate court : CBI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is “intimidating” the court by allegedly casting aspersion on a judge hearing an appeal against his acquittal by the trial court as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims still await justice, the CBI told Delhi High Court on Monday.

In its reply to Kumar’s application in which he has sought transfer of the matter alleging bias by Justice P S Teji, one of the judges of the division bench hearing the appeal, CBI said it was an attempt to cause “obstruction” and delay in the proceedings and frustrate the course of justice.

“It is submitted that there was a delay of 26 years already when the trial commenced in the present case in 2010. It is now more than 30 years that the case has not been decided in finality and the victims are still awaiting justice,” CBI said in its reply to Kumar’s plea before a bench of Justices Gita Mittal and P S Teji.

“While the trial was to commence on a day-to-day basis, it took three years for it to reach a conclusion. Even after the conclusion of the order, three years have elapsed and the riots victims are still waiting for justice to be served to them,” the reply, filed by advocates D P Singh and Tarannum Cheema, said.

It said that by way of this application, Kumar was trying to “make a mockery of the judicial system” by saying that he was subjected to harassment because of the delay in the case.

Kumar, who was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 in a case relating to the killing of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area during the riots, has claimed in his plea that the case should be transferred to another bench of high court as Justice Teji had heard anticipatory bail plea in this case when he was a trial court judge.

While acquitting Kumar, the trial court had held five others guilty and awarded varying jail terms to them for being part of the mob that killed the Sikhs. However, CBI sought dismissal of Kumar’s plea saying it was a “mere psychological offensive strategy of playing mind games” with the bench and the allegations of biasness were clearly unfounded.

It claimed that the application was “merely for the purpose of intimidating the court, to obfuscate the issues and to cause obstruction and delay the proceedings” and such a frivolous allegation against a judge defies the fundamentals of administration of justice. PTI

The court has fixed the matter for hearing on October 17.