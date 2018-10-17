Saina survives; Sindhu stunned

PTI

ODENSE, DENMARK

Saina Nehwal rallied to carve out a hard-fought opening win but PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open with a stunning loss to American Beiwen Zhang in the women’s singles event, here on Tuesday.

Saina defeated Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung 20-22 21-17 24-22 in a draining clash that lasted 81 minutes.

However, third seed Sindhu lost 17-21 21-16 18-21 to Zhang in another tough opening encounter that lasted 56 minutes.

In a tense match, Saina had to endure a stiff challenge from Cheyung, who she last played back in 2016 and went on to lose that match.

The see-saw battle was a thriller down to the last point with the Indian saving two match points at 21-20 and 22-21 in the final game to emerge triumphant and move ahead.

Saina was also guilty of frittering away a match point of her own when she led 20-19 in the final game.

For Sindhu, this was the third consecutive time that she lost to Zhang. The American shuttler defeated Sindhu in the Indian Open final in February earlier this year.

Rio Olympics silver-medallist Sindhu is going through a difficult phase after winning the silver medal in the Jakarta Asian Games.

She was knocked out in the second round of the Japan Open after a straight-game loss to Gao Fangjie.

The American shuttler looked strong right from the opening game after she raced ahead of Sindhu in the initial stages of the match. The Indian, however, fought back hard but the effort was not strong enough to chasm the point gap.

Eventually, Zhang registered a convincing 21-17 win in the first game.

In the tight second game of the match, Sindhu improved her performance as she was not letting her opponent to move ahead like it had happened in the first game.

With the score line reading 16-14 in Sindhu’s favour, Zhang hit back strongly and reduced the point gap to one point. The Indian shuttler, however, constantly backed her and won the game 21-16.

In the deciding game, the American again showed some dominance and, at one point, was leading the game 12-8. Sindhu hit back and without wasting much time gained a crucial one-point lead to make t 14-13 in her

favour.

The contest was close but in the end, it was American shuttler who showed the door to Sindhu by clinching the deciding game 21-18.

