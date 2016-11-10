SAI Training Centre plays truant

NT NETWORK

CANSAULIM

The GFA U-16 football league match that was to be played between Velsao CSC and SAI Training Centre at Cansaulim ground on Wednesday morning did not take place as SAI team failed to turn up.

The local organisers as well as the Velsao team management disclosed that the referees were waiting for SAI team to arrive but they did not turn up. Velsao team arrived at the ground early and waited for long time.

However, it was not known whether Velsao team got a walk over.