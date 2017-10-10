SAGAR meet to identify maritime security

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A three day conclave on security and growth for all in the region (SAGAR) will be held in Goa from October 12 to 14. In all 22 countries will participate to redefine ocean security.

Addressing the media, vice-president (strategic research) of the forum for Integrated National Security (FINS) and former director general of Indian Coast Guard, Dr Prabhakaran Paleri, alongwith Lt Gen D B Shekatkar (retd), N S Prabhakar and V N Patil said that Goa having an international port can handle cargo, trade, and commerce in the present scenario.

Dr Paleri said with a coastline of 7500 km India is and always has been a maritime nation. Our central location in the Indian Ocean Region has connected us with other cultures, shaped our maritime trade routes and influenced India’s strategic thought.

He said that the seminar will try to identify the elements of ocean terrain with our country as well as other nations. We are also partnering with Norway, and the Ministry of External Affairs has backed our move, he said.

Dr Paleri said the observations and findings of the seminar are intended to re-engineer an ocean policy and to provide solutions on critical geo-political issues.

Dr Paleri said that the conclave calls for a descriptive discourse amongst people across the globe including governments, decision makers, scholars and academia, who are expected to deliberate the issues threadbare at the conclave.

This is a flagship idea of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the initiative is part of ‘security and growth for all in the region’ a term coined by him for the well being of all the citizens in the region as an Indian initiative, he added.

Union Ministers comprising of M J Akbar, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will grace the occasion and address the key session at the conclave.