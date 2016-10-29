SAG requests Central funds for National Games

NT network

PANAJI

The Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) has sent a letter to the Directorate of Sports, Government of India (GOI) requesting funds to complete the pending infrastructure for the 36th National Games that Goa intends to host after the FIFA U-17 World Cup in November 2017.

The National Games were supposed to be hosted by Goa in 2016 and the same were deferred as the Government laid its priorities on the AFC U-16 Championship and the FIFA U-17World Cup in 2017. With the World Cup scheduled for October 28, 2017, the football grounds, at least, will be in top conditions to use.

“The SAG made a presentation on September 29 detailing their preparations for the National Games and the same has been forwarded to the Indian Olympic Association,” Goa Olympic Association president Gurudutta Bhakta told The Navhind Times.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has still not heard of Goa’s intent to host the National Games. “I have received no formal communication from the Government of Goa. I am still waiting,” IOA general secretary told this paper over the phone.

In the last General Assembly held in December, the IOA had earmarked the 36th National Games to Goa and the same were to be held in 2017 as the National Games in Kerala were held in 2015. However, Goa was requested to host the Games in 2016 which was agreed but the commitment could not be maintained because of the AFC and FIFA schedules.

“Except for hockey, tennis, swimming and squash, the rest of the infrastructure is in place. The financial clearances for the hockey astro turf, the swimming pool have been given. We should be ready if we get the necessary assistance,” a senior SAG official disclosed to The Navhind Times.

“Goa, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Telangana could host the next National Games. After Goa it was the turn of Chhattisgarh and then Uttarakhand. Telangana is in contention too. It all depends which state is ready,” disclosed a source in IOA.

“A big indoor stadium is being built in Navelim. The same can be used to host indoor games like kho kho, netball etc…etc. Once the tender for the Navelim indoor facility is finalised, the same can be used for the National Games,” stated a source in SAG.

The General Assembly of the Indian Olympic Association will meet in December and it is at this time that the State and the dates for the National Games will be confirmed,” stated a source associated with the National Games. “Goa has the first right,” added our source.