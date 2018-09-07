Sadbhavana Diwas at St Xavier’s College

NT KURIOCITY

The All India Catholic University Federation (AICUF) and Youth Cell in association with the NSS unit of St Xavier’s College, Mapusa organised Sadbhavana Diwas. The theme chosen for this year was ‘Deeds not words’.

Principal Fr Jeronimo D’Silva welcomed the gathering and provided thought provoking insights on various aspects of the day.

There were scripture readings of holy books of different religions interspersed with meditational hymns sung by the choir. Each scripture reading echoed the theme and the readers beautifully explained the thoughts behind the verses.

In his address chief guest and parish priest of Holy Family Church, Porvorim, Fr Caetano Fernandes inspired the gathering with his experiences in interfaith dialogue.

A short cultural session included the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon sung by members of the AICUF and Youth Cell which was followed by a dance on National integration by NSS unit volunteers.

A skit by the students belonging to the Centre for Performing Arts also highlighted the need for peace and goodwill amongst all religions. The day ended with the solemn Sadbhavana Diwas pledge.