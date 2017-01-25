Sada sub-jail turmoil leaves gangster Korbatkar dead

NT NETWORK

The Sada sub-jail descended into a turmoil on Tuesday midnight, which resulted in death of the incarcerated gangster Vinayak Korbatkar and injuries to a jailor, two jail guards and 14 jailbirds.

The sub-jail for undertrials turned into a theatre of action after all the 49 undertrials attempted to break out of the sub-jail and security personnel tried to quell the jailbreak attempt.

The jailor Vithal Gawas, two jail guards and 14 inmates sustained injuries after the jailbirds overpowered police personnel, who had rushed to the jail and begun an operation looking out for the jail inmates.

Additional inspector-general of prison Siddhivinayak Naik, who visited the sub-jail on Wednesday morning, found that the jail was ransacked by the jailbirds.

Giving details of the horrific incident, Naik said the trouble brewed after Korbatkar, who had been ordered to be shifted out of Goa, was taken to Oras jail in Maharashtra where the authorities refused to lodge the dreaded history-sheeter on Tuesday.

Consequently, Korbatkar had been brought back to the Sada sub-jail and was supposed to be produced before the court to seek further directions.

He said that judicial probe has been ordered into the custodial death of Korbatkar.

The undertrials ran amok in the prison damaging CCTVs, windowpanes, ambulance, a jeep, electrical equipment, including server, television sets, wires, and other materials of the jail.

The jailor, two jail guards and the 14 inmates, who had sustained injuries during the melee, were shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim and sub-district hospital at Chicalim. They are recovering well and are out of danger.

The jail authorities have shifted 41 undertrials to the Colvale Central Jail on Wednesday evening after some of the injured jailbirds had been discharged from the hospital.

Last year, Korbatkar had murdered a fellow gangster Ashpak Bengre in Colvale Central Jail.

It would have been good for state jail authorities for shifting Korbatkar out of the state due to his criminal records, Naik said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the clash between Korbatkar and other undertrials broke out after he had been brought back to the Sada sub-jail from the Maharashtra jail.

“An analysis of the live footage captured by CCTV cameras will shed more light on the incident,” Naik said adding that although the CCTV cameras have been damaged badly, the jail authorities would retrieve the data from hard disk.

Deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Gaurish Shankhwalkar, who is also the superintendent of Sada sub-jail, maintained that no jailbirds have escaped from the jail.

“The jail authorities will record statements of the inmates and enquiry report will be sent to the government,” Shankhwalkar said.

South Goa superintendent of police Chandan Choudhary said the situation at the sub-jail is under control and the police are investigating the case.

The Mormugao police have registered an offence in this connection under sections 143, 147, 148, 307, 302 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against some unknown persons.

Mormugao PI Ninad Deulkar is investigating the case under the supervision of Choudhary and deputy superintendent of police Vasco Lawrence D’Souza.

It is learnt that family members of Korbatkar have refused to accept the body which is being preserved at the GMC morgue. Korbatkar’s brother identified the body, but has refused to accept it.