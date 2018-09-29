Sacks to be used to collect dry waste from villages

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Aiming to kill two birds with one stone, the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation is poised to replace the polythene bags with synthetic woven sacks for collecting dry garbage from rural households.

The moved has been aimed at dealing with plastic menace and waste segregation.

At present plastic bags are used by various agencies, including village panchayats, for collecting dry waste.

The corporation has written a letter to 190 panchayats across the state, asking them to purchase laminated polypropylene woven sacks for garbage collection, which will be helpful in solid waste management.

The recyclable sacks of size 26×42 inches will cost the local bodies a meager Rs 36.58 per unit.

The corporation has already started distributing the bags to the panchayats.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, managing director of the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation Sanjit Rodrigues said the new woven sacks are being introduced to reduce plastic garbage.

The sacks have been designed by the corporation and can be used as an economical substitute for

dustbins for collecting dry garbage, he said.

The village panchayats collect dry waste from households. However, the quantity of the waste collected is very less, which calls for a viable solution to deal with the dry garbage.

A bag, which negligibly costs Rs 36.58, will do away with the need for providing dustbins to the households to store the dry garbage.

The bags will help transport the dry waste.

Rodrigues said the stock has already arrived which will have to be lifted by the local bodies for distributing them to people.