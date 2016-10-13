SAARC summit boycott will bring positive result: Afghanistan

PTI

HYDERABAD

Afghanistan today expressed hopes that decision by five countries to pull out of the SAARC summit in Islamabad will bring positive results and force non-cooperating member nations to walk on the path of peace and partnership.

India and four other SAARC members – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka – pulled out of the November summit, indirectly blaming Pakistan for creating an environment not conducive for successful holding of the meet.

The development took place in the aftermath of the Uri terrorist attack on September 18.

“Afghanistan and India are at the forefront of supporting SAARC. The recent decision to boycott SAARC summit in Islamabad by India, Afghanistan and others is aimed at finding better ways to improve SAARC,” said Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali.

He was speaking at an interactive meeting organised by industry bodies FICCI and FTAPCCI here.

“SAARC should act in a manner it has been desired and aimed at. SAARC means connectivity, SAARC means business, SAARC means peace and stability. But if we see things happening contrary to that, then we must take steps to ensure those who are creating trouble change their course and be cooperative,” the Afghan envoy said.

He, however, did not name any country.

“We hope the decision not to participate (in the Islamabad summit) will give us a positive result. The positive result would be that those who do not cooperate in the same manner as other SAARC member countries will also start following our path. The path of peace and cooperation. The path which brings ‘win-win’ situation for all. We hope that decision will bring about better results… Better future of this region,” Abdali said.

He described relationship between India and Afghanistan as “very unique”.

“No other country can or countries can compete with our true relationship. It’s very unique and it’s very deep. It is based on cordial and friendly ties,” he said.