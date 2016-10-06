S Goa district hospital project to miss yet another deadline

PANAJI: Government’s flagship project – South Goa District Hospital will miss yet another deadline as the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has informed that the first phase would be completed earliest by January 2017 instead of December this year.

Speaking to the media, the GSIDC vice-chairman Sidharth Kunkalienkar said that they intend to open up the facilities for the public by the end of Januray 2017.

“The process of completing the project is on. We are aiming to do it by December-end but it may go upto January-end next year. In the first phase, we are targeting to complete infrastructure and put in operation only the hospital part comprising ground and first floor,” he said.

Kuncolienkar further informed that the second floor, which will house a nursing institute, will be taken up in the next phase.

“The tender for acquiring the equipment would be also floated shortly,” he added.

The South Goa District Hospital work which began in 2008 during the erstwhile Congress government has missed several deadlines for completion and the scope of work changed thrice since the inception.

The work was expected to be completed within three years and the foundation stone was laid in December 2008.

However, the hospital work which was announced as a flagship project by the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar will once again miss the December 2016-end deadline.

Responding to a question related to the third Mandovi bridge Kunkalienkar said that the construction of third Mandovi Bridge would be completed by May 2017. “Due to the stay imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the southern side of the project, we missed out crucial ten months and hence there was a delay. But now the work has taken speed on both the sides,” he added.