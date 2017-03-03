S Goa communidade forum to seek legal advise to stop illegal constructions

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Stating that there is a ploy to finish the communidades of Goa which is the only Gaunkari system in the state by grabbing its land, convenor of South Goa Communidade Forum Joao Philip Pereira on Friday said that the forum will consult legal experts to stop increasing illegal constructions on communidade lands in South Goa.

The decision was taken during a meeting of various comunidade committee members held in Margao.

The members also decided to submit a memorandum to the next government. The South Goa Communidade Forum also resolved to collectively decide on the petition filed by Communidade employees in the High Court for not receiving salaries and nearly 90 Communidade committees were also made party to it.

Pereira alleged that the South Goa Administrator for Communidades paid no heed to complaints which encouraged more illegalities adding, “Illegal constructions have increased on the communidade land. Due to the negligence of the administrator of South Goa communidade, complaints of illegal constructions have increased. The forum has decided to approach legal authorities.”

Pereira also said that the petitioners in the High Court had made 90 communidade committees as parties with the state government as respondent. He said, “The Advocate General appeared for the respondent submitted that the appointment of the petitioners itself is not in accordance with the law and hence the question of paying salaries to them does not arise.”

Pereira and several others pointed out during the meeting that the administrator for communidade is often transferred by the state government.

Meanwhile, convenor of South Goa Communidades Forum Joao Philip Pereira alleged that the state government over the last two years slept over the reports submitted by the Communidade Commission and as a result, communidade committee grievances were not addressed.

“The state government is not serious on protecting the communidade land. The Goa government had formed the Communidade Commission only after the High Court directed it. A year after the commission was formed, a report highlighting the grievances of the communidade committees was forwarded to the state government, but it slept over it for the last two years. What does this show?” Pereira asked.