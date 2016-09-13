Ryes, Cyrus secure impressive win for Raia FC

NT NETWORK

FATORDA

A four goal blitz in each half by Ryes Cruz and Cyrus Noronha enabled Raia Football Club hammer Young Striker’s Club, Benaulim, 8-2, in the GFA Taca Goa under-14 Cup football league match played at astro turf grounds, Fatorda, on Wednesday.

Playing to their full potential, Raia FC dominated the match and outplaying their rivals in almost all the departments of the game.

Ryes Cruz and Cyrus Noronha played a good offensive game, giving no chance to the YSC Beanulim defensive line-up.

Raia FC defender Joshua Rebello never allowed YSC Benaulim forwards to have a clear look at their goal. Joshua was well supported by Cashel Fernandes who penetrated deep inside the rival defence to assist medios Stencio Dias, Jas Gauncar and Menlon Rebello.

Raia FC midfielders broke the YSC Benaulim defence which made the work of strikers Ryes and Cyrus easy to score. YSC Benaulim keeper Myron Fernandes had a tough day.

Raia FC keeper Mensal Menezes demonstrated good anticipation for the ball and did a good job under the bar. He was replaced in the last ten minutes by Jake Madeira who too performed well.

YSC Benaulim pulled two goals back through B Braganza and Flyn Crasto.

In another match held at Sao Jose de Areal grounds, Youth Welfare SC, Assolda, defeated Macazana Welfare Club, 4-2.

Pronoy Redkar(9th minute), Nesh Diniz(14th minute), Joew Siemon(27th minute) and Amrish Pawar( 62nd minute) scored for Youth Welfare SC. Macazana Welfare Club pulled two goals back through Alloy Costa(21st minute) and Reuzen Vaz( 47th minute).

While at Velsao grounds, Salgaocar FC thrashed Velsao SC, 7-1. Jordan Borges scored four goals all alone, while Jasel Cardozo bulged the nets twice with Dwen Neto also adding his name to the score sheet. Velsao SC pulled one goal back through Sidroy D’Souza.

Meanwhile, Football Club of Goa trounced Kelbai sports club, 5-0, in a match played at Nachinola grounds. Sanket Patil(27th minute), Sahid Kumar(32nd minute), Levon Castana(52nd minute), Francisco Pereira (56th minute) and Kunal Vinorod (63rd minute), scored for the winners