Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea; no survivors

MOSCOW: A Russian plane carrying 92 people to an air base in Syria crashed on Sunday into the Black Sea, minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia's Defence Ministry said. There appeared to be no survivors, and those on board included members of Russia's world-famous army choir.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but some experts pointed at a terror attack as a possible reason, a scenario rejected by Russian officials.

A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on the Tu-154 plane when it disappeared from radar, two minutes after taking off in good weather. Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about 1.5 kilometres (less than one mile) from shore. By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams had already recovered ten bodies from the crash site.

The plane belonged to the Defence Ministry and was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a New Year’s concert at Hemeimeem air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia.

President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare Monday a nationwide day of mourning. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and will do everything to support the victims’ families,” Putin said.

More than 3,000 people including dozens of divers worked from 27 ships and several helicopters to search the undersea crash site, according to the Defence Ministry. Drones were also flown over to help spot bodies and debris.