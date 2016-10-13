Russia, India to ink deal on air defence missile systems

MOSCOW: Russia and India will sign a multi-billion dollar deal for S-400 ‘Triumf’ long-range air defence missile systems on Saturday following talks between Russian President Vladmir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Goa, state media here reported on Thursday.

“Following the results of the negotiations between our president and (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, an agreement will be signed on the delivery of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India, as well as some other documents,” Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

India is interested in obtaining five systems of the most modern air defence system, capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. It has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.

If India signs the deal, it would be the second customer of the prized missile system after China which had struck a $3 billion contract last year. The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces. It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

Ushakov said part of the documents will be signed behind closed doors. The Kremlin aide declined to comment on the details of the deal, suggesting that first the document should be signed.

Russia also plans to sign an agreement on building Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy and setting up a Russian-Indian joint venture to produce Kamov Ka-226T helicopters, the agency reported.

Following the results of their talks, Putin and Modi will adopt a joint statement to reflect their common approaches towards solving various global and regional issues. Both sides will also approve a roadmap of measures timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Overall, Russia and India are set to sign about 18 documents, he said.

The Russian presidential aide said Putin and Modi will hold their talks in Goa ahead of the summit of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping of leading emerging economies. The Russian and Indian leaders are first expected to talk in a narrow format and then negotiations will be held at the level of delegations.