Rumblers proposed for Mapusa as mishaps rise

With an aim to cut down the speed of vehicles entering Mapusa, rumblers have been proposed opposite Hotel Braganza along with a walkway opposite the PWD office.

The road leading to the town via Gandhi Circle is one of busiest where hundreds of vehicles enter the town. Besides continuous traffic flow there is a constant pedestrian movement to cross the road from PWD office towards the interstate bus.

Over the years this stretch of crossing has turned out to be a major concern especially during peak hours when school and college students cross the road to enter the KTC bus stand. Even traffic signals were proposed at various locations like Gandhi circle, PWD pedestrian crossing near KTC bus stand, Court junction, Market junction at Aldona taxi stand and Karaswada junction by MMC on recommendation by the traffic cell but only signals were installed at the court junction which has been operational till date.

Currently, Mapusa traffic cell has deputed a traffic constable to man the zebra crossing so that pedestrians can cross the road safely but despite the same on various occasions speeding vehicles fail to stop at the zebra crossing.

Mahesh Rane, a Mapusa resident said, “It is very unsafe to cross at the zebra crossing as a major accident was reported last week where a mother and child lost their lives at the spot.

A student said that there are many occasions when the traffic police stop vehicles at the zebra crossing but some vehicles do not adhere to the traffic rules.

Traffic PI Tushar Vernekar said, that there is a high volume of traffic plying from Gandhi Circle to Hutatma Chowk throughout the day and in order to avoid any untoward incident the traffic police have proposed rumbler strips which will cut speed”.

When asked about the safety of pedestrians crossing the road, Vernekar said, “We have written to the Mapusa municipal council to construct an overhead walk way opposite the PWD office”.

The chief officer of Mapusa municipality Clen Madeira said, “We have received a proposal from the traffic cell and have asked the technical section to study and submit a report. MMC will examine the feasibility of a walk away”.