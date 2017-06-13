Ruling MLAs hold sway over village panchayats

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/MARGAO

The results of the panchayat elections announced on Tuesday underlined the fact that the ruling MLAs have comfortably managed to retain their hold on local self-governing bodies in state.

Happy with the poll results, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the panchayat poll mandate has established that the BJP was the main force in the state.

“The panchayat election results are much satisfying than the assembly elections. Except for a few pockets, the election have virtually established that the BJP is the main force, and that too with a majority,” Parrikar told reporters after meeting winning candidates at his official residence at Altinho.

He said that in many panchayats the BJP has won almost all the seats.

Parrikar claimed that 90 to 95 per cent of the candidates who emerged victorious in the elections are BJP workers.

“This result is satisfactory than the assembly result. We will use village panchayats to make areas garbage free,” he said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has emerged as a star for the BJP as the panels backed by him have won in all six of the panchayats coming under the Valpoi constituency.

The six panchayats include Bhirondem, Cotorem, Guleli, Nagargaon, Sanvordem and Usgaon.

BJP’s Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar claimed that panels put up by him have won in six out of the seven panchayats in Tiswadi taluka, which include Sao Matias, Carambolim, Cumbharjua, Se-Old Goa, Corlim and Goltim-Navelim.

However, he has lost his strong hold over the St Estevam panchayat.

In the Calangute constituency, local MLA Michael Lobo’s panels have emerged victorious as he got hold on all four panchayats – Calangute, Candolim, Parra and Arpora-Nagoa.

Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo’s panels have managed to win in the panchayats of Aldona, Assonora, Bastora, Moira, Pomburpa and Ucassaim.

Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho’s panel has swept the Chicalim and Bogmalo panchayats.

In the Sankhali constituency, candidates backed by BJP MLA Pramod Sawant have won the polls to the panchayats of Velguem, Surla, Amona, Navelim and Kudnem.

Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar has managed victory of his panels in Latambarcem, Mencurem, Mulgao and Salem panchayats.

The Congress has also done well in the elections as in the Poriem constituency the panels backed by Pratapsingh Rane have managed to retain power in the panchayats of Dogurlim-Thane, Honda, Poriem, Keri Mauxi and Pissurlem.

St Andre Congress MLA Francisco Silveira claimed that the panels backed by him have won in four panchayats – Azossim-Mandur, St Lawrence, Goa Velha and Batim. However, his panels in Sridao-Pale and Neura have failed to get absolute majority.

Opposition leader Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar has said that his panels have swept polls to the panchayats of Cola, Betul, Avedem Cotombi and Morpirla.

Congress MLA from the Santa Cruz constituency Antonio ‘Tony’ Fernandes’ panel made a clean sweep in the Santa Cruz village panchayat by winning nine seats in the 11-member council.

Antonio’s wife has been re-elected from the ward number one.

Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party MLA and Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar’s panels have won in eight panchayats out of 17 in Pernem which include Corgao, Dargalim, Ibrahampur, Ozorim, Tamboxem-Mopa-Uguem, Torxem, Warkhand-Nagzar and Casnem-Amere-Poroscodem.

The Goa Forward Party has also made its mark in the elections as Siolim MLA Vinod Palyekar for the first time has managed to get hold of seven panchayats which had earlier been controlled by former Siolim MLA Dayanand Mandrekar. These panchayats include Anjuna Caisua, Assagao, Camurlim, Oxel, Siolim-Marna, Siloim-Sodiem and Verla Canca.

Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar managed to get his supporters win only in the Nerul village panchayat.

The panels backed by IT Minister and Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte have won in Salvador-do-Mundo and Socorro panchayats quite comfortably.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ashley de Rosario has claimed that their nine volunteers managed to win in four panchayats – four volunteers have won in Carmona, three in St Estevam and one each in Raia and Seraulim.

The outcome of the panchayat polls in Salcete taluka has thrown new faces onto the political arena at grassroots level making some sitting sarpanchas and panchas eat humble pie.

The poll results have given impetus to women empowerment in the taluka, especially in the Raia village panchayat, as a large number of the fairer sex has been elected to the local self-governing bodies.

Interestingly, leaders of national political parties have claimed that the newly-elected panchas have been their supporters who had been backed by them in the polls. However, many of those elected deny any link with the leaders of political parties.

Many sitting sarpanchas, who had contested in other wards as their home turfs had been reserved for woman, attributed their defeat to the faulty reservation and delimitation of wards.

The village panchayats of Raia, Loutolim, Camorlim, Aquem-Baixo, Rumdamol-Davorlim, Telaulim, Davorlim-Dicarpale, St Jose de Areal, Curtorim and Macazana have seen the emergence of new faces.

The Raia panchayat has seen six new faces, while Camorlim, except for former sarpanch Basilio Fernandes, all six elected representatives are first-timers.

The Loutolim village panchayat has also seen new panchas including women.

It must be noted here that the abovementioned village panchayats are expected to be dominated by women panchas.

The Raia panchayat has seen a majority of women nominees getting elected — seven in the 11-member body – including the wife of AAP leader Edwin Vaz. It must be recalled here that only three wards had been reserved for them.

Although local MLA Alex Reginaldo Lourenco did not openly support any candidate for the elections, the defeated former sarpanchas and a few panchas of Raia and Curotrim panchayats alleged that MLA’s indirect involvement in the polls led to their defeat.

“I am back to panchayat politics after 20 years. People have kept faith in me,” former Raia sarpanch Rohidas Borkar jubilantly said.

The vote counting was conducted peacefully. The jubilant newly-elected panchas and their supporters had photo ops, while the defeated candidates left the South Goa collectorate building sullenly.