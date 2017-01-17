Ruckus outside Dy Collector’s office in Vasco as candidates turn up for filing nominations

NT NETWORK

Ruckus was witnessed outside the office of the Deputy Collector and Sub-divisional Magistrate in Vasco on Tuesday after the supporters of Mormugao BJP candidate Milind Naik and Mormugao Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar got into a ‘slogan war’ while nomination papers were being filed by the two.

A large number of supporters of Mormugao BJP candidate and Mormugao Congress candidate had gathered in front of the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, as the two turned up to file their nomination papers, and soon started shouting slogans, despite the restrictions being imposed by the Election Commission.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasco, Lawrence D’Souza along with Vasco PI Nolasco Raposo, Mormugao PI Ninad Deulkar and Verna PI Uday Parab tried to pacify the supporters, who seemed to be in no mood to listen.

Finally, the deputy superintendent of police directed the police officials to disperse the crowd standing in the restricted area.

Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mormugao, Gaurish Shankhwalkar, who is also the returning officer for Mormugao and Cortalim constituencies, said that the supporters should stay 100 metres away from the office where the nominations are being filed as per the directions of the Election Commission.

“The shops and other establishments operating within the 100 metres of the office were also directed to close operations during the period of filing of the nominations,” said Shankhwalkar and added that as there are several shops near the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, they have been exempted from following the directions so that their business does not get affected.

“The police will be asked to maintain a strict vigil on the final day of filing of the nomination papers (January 18), and prevent the supporters of the candidates from standing near the office of the Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate,” he added.