Ruckus at Margao police station over Betalbatim gang rape accused

MARGAO: Ruckus was witnessed outside the Margao police station on Sunday over the Betalbatim gang rape accused, as Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress members and members of the civil society group Goencho Avaaz agitated demanding justice for the rape victim.

Members of the Mahila Congress headed by Pratima Coutinho had an altercation with police officials at the police station demanding that the three accused in the gang rape case be handed over to them.

Police personnel headed by police inspector Kapil Nayak refused to allow any of the Mahila Congress members to enter into the police station and said that the police were doing their job.

“We demand that the three be given death penalty for their crime. Hand them over to us and we will deal with them,” shouted Coutinho.

A few hours later, members of Goencho Avaaz also arrived at the police station and entered into a verbal argument with members of the Mahila Congress saying there was no need to politicise the issue.

Calling it a serious issue, convenor of Goencho Avaaz Captain Viriato Fernandes said the Betalbatim gang rape case should have not been politicised and demanded justice for the victim.

Following the argument, Mahila Congress members as well as Goencho Avaaz activists submitted their respective memorandums to the police demanding swift action against the three accused in the case.

Later in the evening, a group of individuals organised a march to the Colva police station and demanded that the police step up patrolling in the area in view of the Betalbatim incident.