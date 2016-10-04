Rua de Ourem bridge work may take another 18 months

PANAJI: The much talked about the Neugui Nagar bridge or Rua de Ourem creek bridge that would connect Mala to EDC Complex, Patto Plaza will take another 18 months for its completion, revealed sources.

Very recently, we have laid foundation for raising piers, and the work is being carried out and it will take nearly one and half year to complete the bridge, added the sources.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had laid the foundation stone in April 2016 for the construction of the bridge, and had informed that the bridge would have two phases.

First phase was to be inaugurated on Gandhi Jayanti Day (October 2).

But, the fact is that the bridge is in the preliminary stage of construction, and the contractor has laid foundation for 20 piers – 10 piers on each side of the creek, and a lot of work has to be undertaken as per the plan.

The project was supposed to be completed in 18 months, and help in easing traffic congestion on both the roads.

Presently, there are only two entry points and exit to the city, and there remains a heavy traffic flow on the two roads during the peak hours.

The 103 meter 4-lane road bridge has been planned to solve the traffic problem.

A technical source at the project site informed that there is a lot of work left to be done and it will take nearly 2 years.

Though the bridge has only 3-4 spans, but the work on the piers will take time, the technical source added.

After the water pipeline, sewerage line, high tension power cable and telecommunication cable are laid, the work on the first phase would be complete and then it can be opened for public, the sources added.