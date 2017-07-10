RTO to get portable smart card readers in four months

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI

Keeping a track of and registering traffic offences will become easier, with the state transport department deciding to procure portable readers that can read and register the data stored in the smart card microchip.

The state transport department within four months will start distributing hand-held smart card readers to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), ten years after it introduced smart card driving licences and recently vehicle registration cards.

The Goa Electronics Ltd (GEL), which is a nodal agency for the upgradation of website and preparation of the smart card software, has been entrusted with the task to put the card reader system in place within the timeframe.

Since these plastic card licences introduced in the year 2006, the electronic chips installed in the licences was of no use as the RTOs did not have the readers to decode details in the microchip. As the authenticity of these licences is difficult to ascertain, the possibility of the duplication of these licences is also high. Smart-card licences come with a 4-kB memory chip that contains details like name, photograph, signature and thumb impression of the licence holder. It also has space marked for entering traffic offences and the data can be neither deleted nor changed, and can be viewed only through a card reader.

While this handheld device is meant to display the details of the licence holder, it will also be used by officials to enter any offence; this will be stored in a microchip in the card. If the offences exceed a limit, the licence could be cancelled.

Senior officials said the readers will also be given to RTO flying squads. “While some will be kept in the offices for routine checks, majority of the readers will be with the squads which are out on the roads for registering offences,” a senior official said requesting anonymity.

Asked about the timeframe, the department is looking to procure handheld readers, the official said, “IT jobs take time but in around four months we will be able to procure cards for all RTOs in the state.” As of now we will not be able to access the details of violator caught from outside state since the national portal has not yet upgraded which will be uniformly made available throughout India in a single format.”

“But if any of the smart card had any endorsement of any RTOs in the country related to offences then it will reflect on the screen of the card reader,” the official informed

A transport department official said the traffic department, too, has to procure them independently. The smart card is a good tool to nail offenders, especially when the traffic police are carrying out a drive against drunken driving. They have to procure the readers independently; these readers are only for the RTOs.”