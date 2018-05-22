RTO gets cracking on two-wheelers selling fish in South Goa

MARGAO: After a crackdown on use of private vehicles for commercial use in North Goa, the South Goa road transport office on Monday got cracking on two-wheelers selling fish by altering the specification of the vehicles and mounting crates on the back seat.

So far 47 vehicles have been booked and could face ‘problems’ for illegally changing the specification of the vehicle.

RTO officials took the fish vendors by surprise as they launched the drive early on Monday morning at the junction leading to the wholesale market as unsuspecting violators left the market with their day’s supply of fish which is mostly sold in villages.

Speaking to media, deputy director enforcement Pralhad Dessai said we booked 47 traffic violations and the owners have been asked to get the relevant documents of the vehicles to the regional office. He said there is a serious violation of the alternation of the specifications of vehicles.

He said these vehicles pose a threat to other vehicles as they make the road slippery as the fish water gets discharged on the roads. He said a drive on the illegally modified vehicles will continue in the days to come.

Replying to a question on use of private vehicles for commercial use, the deputy director said the RTO have been cracking down on illegal use of private vehicles and cases have been registered on a daily basis.

He said the matter is not as serious as it is in north Goa, however it will not be accepted and the RTO will continue to crack down on illegal use of private vehicles.