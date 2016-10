RSS rebel leader Subhash Velingkar has said he wants to see MGP leader Sudin Dhawalikar as the next chief minister of Goa

He has also confirmed that Goa Suraksha Manch will align with Shiv Sena. Velingkar however has condemned defence minister Manohar Parrikar's statement that RSS ideology inspired them to do surgical strike.