RSS’ prodigal son may return to mother

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The chief of the breakaway state unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Subhash Velingkar on Monday said that every member of the breakaway group including himself, is a RSS Swayamsevak (volunteer) to the core, and therefore, it should not come as a surprise to anybody if the breakaway group goes back to its Nagpur-based parent body.

“We are currently holding talks with all the members of the breakaway RSS group, including those at the grassroots level, as regards returning to the parent RSS body, since our faction believes in taking all-inclusive decisions,” Velingkar added, pointing out that once the decision comes, it would be made public.

He also noted that returning to the Nagpur-based RSS would not need any formal procedures like writing an application to the Sarsanghchalak or the head of the organisation and so on, further adding that the breakaway group of RSS headed by him had moved away only from the RSS administrative machinery and not from the ideology of the organisation.

“In fact, we had already made our stand clear as regards re-joining the parent body when the group went for a split in September, last year,” Velingkar recalled, stating that every RSS volunteer is a RSS volunteer for a lifetime and therefore, always sticks to the ideology of the nationalist organisation. “This is the exact reason as to why the saffron flag of the RSS is placed above the Sarsanghchalak,” he maintained, adding that the RSS flag is unshakeable, unlike, may be, a human being who holds the highest position in the organisation.

The breakaway unit of the RSS had held its marathon meeting on February 26, at Porvorim, discussing the prospects of merging the breakaway unit with the parent body.

Meanwhile, Laxman Behre, the Goa Vibhag Sanghchalak of the Nagpur-based RSS said that the leaders of the breakaway RSS group have not contacted him over the issue of merger. “They are handling the matter on their own without discussing anything with me,” he added.

Speaking further, Velingkar said that none of the large number of members of the breakaway group, who attended the February 26 meeting, opposed the idea of merging the breakaway group into the parent body. “In fact, in our organisation, no such objection is generally raised,” he observed.

When asked if it is too early – especially as the result of the state assembly election is yet to be announced – to take a decision about the merger of the RSS breakaway group, Velingkar maintained that the breakaway group of the RSS and the Goa Suraksha Manch are two different entities, and should not be interlinked with each other.

“The RSS is a body with nationalistic ideology and our faction of the RSS is fully supporting the Goa Suraksha Manch, which is the political outfit floated by the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch, that would continue to exist and presently looking towards achieving its goal of withdrawing grants to the English primary schools, by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

The Goa Suraksha Manch has contested the state assembly election in partnership with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena, and is hoping to form a coalition government in the state. The final decision as regards the merger is expected to arrive during the next meeting of the members of the breakaway group, planned during the first week of March. If the breakaway unit succeeds in the merger, then it will have to join the Konkan Prant of the parent organisation, which stretches from Dahanu in Maharashtra to Canacona in South Goa.