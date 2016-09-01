RSS debunks Velingkar’s claim of independent unit

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Thursday debunked its sacked Goa unit chief Subhash Velingkar’s claims that many workers have resigned and the local unit will function independently of the parent body, saying none of its units can dissociate from the outfit and new office-bearers will be announced soon.

“No unit of RSS can dissociate from a Prant on its own. It is a decision of Kendra (centre). Goa unit of RSS is and will remain a vibhag (cell) in Konkan prant. New office bearers of Goa vibhag will be announced shortly,” RSS all-India communications department head Manmohan Vaidya said.

Velingkar has claimed that hundreds of RSS workers and his supporters have resigned from their posts and has split from Konkan unit forming a separate RSS Goa unit. “Last night several RSS workers have resigned from their posts. We have now split from Konkan prant forming a separate RSS Goa prant,” Velingkar told reporters here. He, however, hastened to add that “we will approach the parent body seeking affiliation after the assembly polls in March 2017.”

The RSS had on Wednesday sacked its Goa chief Subhash Velingkar, who had crossed swords with the ruling BJP government over the medium of instruction issue with members of his outfit even showing black flags to party chief Amit Shah recently, for trying to engage into “political activity,” which is contrary to Sangh tradition. “He (Velingkar) has been relieved from his responsibilities. He wanted to get into some political activity. Being a Sangh leader, he can’t do that,” Vaidya said on Wednesday.

Vaidya said the decision on new organisational head for the coastal state, where elections are due next year, is yet to be taken.

The RSS also sought to lend support to the cause of Velingkar and his outfit, the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), saying RSS is of the firm opinion that all efforts should be made to strengthen the system for primary education in mother tongue in all parts of the country.

“RSS has supported and will continue to support the cause of agitation in Goa by Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) which is in consonance with the aforesaid opinion of RSS. As a part of the agitation, BBSM has made announcement about formation of a political party. RSS, since its inception, has never been involved in politics, and hence, RSS would have no role in the political endeavour of BBSM,” Vaidya said in a statement on Wednesday.

Velingkar, the convenor of BBSM, which is fighting for withdrawal of grants to English medium schools and for the cause of promoting regional languages as medium of instruction (MoI) in the coastal state, has been at loggerheads with the saffron party as well as Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.