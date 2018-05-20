‘RSS-BJP should learn lesson’

PTI

NEW DELHI

Buoyed by Saturday’s collapse of the 3-day-old BJP government in Karnataka, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of authorising “buying off” MLAs and “disrespecting” institutions.

Gandhi also said while Modi talks of fighting corruption, “he is corruption”.

Shortly of B S Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as the chief minister in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress president told reporters that the prime minister was “not bigger than India, the Supreme Court and institutions”.

He hailed the unity shown by the Congress-JD(S) combine and said the opposition parties will work together to defeat the BJP.

“People saw how BJP MLAs, the Speaker left the House before the national anthem was played. It shows they don’t respect institutions,” Gandhi said.

“Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah do not respect any institution…This is the idea we are fighting,” he said.

Gandhi also said that he hoped that the BJP and the RSS “learn lessons” from the political developments in the southern state.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Assembly at 4 pm Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

To a question, Gandhi said that “it is a good idea” that the governor should tender his resignation. The Congress chief, however, added that one who replaced Vala “may do the same thing”.

Targeting Modi, Gandhi alleged, “The prime minister authorised, encouraged buying off MLAs. He talks of fighting corruption, but he is corruption.”

Earlier, Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote in the Assembly.

“I am going to resign as the chief minister….I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation,” he said.

“I will not face the confidence vote….I am going to resign,” he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.