RS MP Tendulkar to continue as Goa BJP chief

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Vinay Tendulkar, who has been recently elected as the new Rajya Sabha (RS) member representing Goa, will continue to hold the post of the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I will remain as the state BJP president, until the party thinks otherwise,” he said on Saturday.

Tendulkar stated that although he has become a MP, he would continue as the Goa president of BJP and work for the party organisation in the state. “The ongoing party programmes will continue,” he said. Stating that he would not leave state politics,

Tendulkar said that although he is a Rajya Sabha member, his area of operation will always remain Goa. “I will be in Delhi only during the sessions of Parliament as also during important meetings,” he said.

Tendulkar also said that he would work for those constituencies in the state, on priority basis, whose legislators voted for him.