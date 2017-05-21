RS election: Luizinho hints at non-Congress candidate

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro Sunday hinted that the Congress party may field a non-Congress candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, election for which is scheduled to be held on June 8.

When questioned whether there was a possibility of a non-Congress candidate being nominated in consensus with other political parties and independent MLAs, Faleiro said, “I don’t want to say something before the

party’s different forums take a decision. So definitely, yes, provided whoever the CLP decides, he should believe the Congress ideology, principle and programme and he can become member of the party.”

He said that he has asked senior leaders of the party such as Poriem MLA Pratapsing Rane, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and leader of opposition and Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar to analyze and draw a conclusion about candidate nomination. He claimed that many parties are willing to

support Congress and people have approached the Congress party for the same.

“I have discussed with senior leaders of the party and asked them to apply their mind. On May 23, in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, the names will be shortlisted and forwarded to the Pradesh election committee and then we will recommend them to the party high command,” he said.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders of the Congress party along with party cadres observed the 26th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and paid floral tributes by garlanding his statue at the Goa Medical College and Hospital complex at Bambolim and at the Congress House in Panaji.

Speaking on the occasion, Shantaram Naik suggested to form a 11-member committee by including people from all sections of the society and urged the party organisation to work towards implementing the election manifesto promises by pressurising and putting the same before the state government under the leadership of leader of opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar.