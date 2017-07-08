RS election: BJP Parliamentary Board clears Tendulkar’s name

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has cleared the name of state party president Vinay Tendulkar as the BJP candidate to contest the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Goa.

Coming out with this information, Tendulkar later said that he would be filing his nomination for the election on July 11.

The election for the lone Rajya Sabha member from Goa will be held on July 21, while the last date for filing of the nomination for this election is July 11.

Tendulkar has been the state BJP president for more than five years. He had taken over the post in 2012, after the then state party president Laxmikant Parsekar vacated the post to join the state cabinet as the health minister. Tendulkar was also a minister in the earlier Manohar Parrikar government.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the Goa Forward Party and three independent candidates, who are supporting the state BJP government, have already extended their support to Tendulkar.