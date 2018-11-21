Rs 9 lakh stolen from ATM at Arambol

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Yet another incident of theft from ATM was reported in the Pernem taluka on Tuesday as some unknown person targeted the ATM booth of a nationalised bank along the main road at Arambol, and decamped with cash amounting to Rs 9.06 lakh.

According to the Pernem police, the incident took place early Tuesday morning – an unknown person entered the ATM booth by wearing a mask and sprayed some black paint on the CCTV camera installed there and then decamped with the cash that was in the machine.

The incident was reported to the police by a local. Police sources informed that theft appeared to be well planned as the culprit only targeted one machine, and did not target another in the vicinity.

The sources informed that the culprit used some kind of explosive to break open the ATM, and then took out the entire cash from tray and fled the spot.

In this connection, the Pernem police conducted panchanama, and following a complaint by one Tushar Gaonkar, who is the district executive of an agency authorised to installed ATMs, registered a theft case.

Even services of a dog squad and forensic expert were used to get a lead into the case.

Investigating officer PSI Parag Parekh informed that “we have registered a case, and we are in the process of analysing the CCTV footages of various establishments in the locality for obtaining clues.”

It may be recalled that first case was registered by Pernem police in connection with the ATM theft wherein in Agarwada, Pernem, thieves had uprooted an ATM machine in September 2017; police eventually succeeded in nabbing Vinod alias Mota Bhai gang member.

Second incident was reported at Dhargal, wherein two ATMs of separate nationalised banks were targeted, and a cash of Rs 32 lakh was stolen, and in the last incident in Parsem in February this year, thieves had uproot a passbook printing machine from the ATM booth of a nationalized bank assuming it to be an ATM machine, and later dumped in the vicinity.