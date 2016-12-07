Rs 70 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes seized in Porvorim; 2 detained

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Porvorim police Wednesday afternoon seized currency notes worth Rs 70 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from two persons near a mall in Porvorim. According to police, Ramesh Narvekar and Sidappa Kalramaya have been detained in this connection.

Based on information from a source, police intercepted a two-wheeler on which both the detained persons were travelling along the road near a mall in Porvorim. Police said that both are from Merces. Following a search conducted, police found Rs 70 lakh in their possession, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes, said a police officer.

Police said that no arrests have been made. However, inquiry is in process to ascertain the source of the new currency notes of Rs 2,000. It is learnt that both the persons have told police that the money belongs to their employer, who is into poultry business. “Inquiry is on and more persons are likely to be questioned in this connection,” said an officer adding “the case will be subsequently handed over to the Income Tax (I-T) department for further inquiry.” The raid was conducted by Porvorim police team headed by police inspector Paresh Naik, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque and Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap, who is holding the additional charge as SP, North.

In the last 24 hours, Goa police seized cash worth Rs 1.05 crore in two separate raids – one conducted at Ponda on Tuesday while the other raid was conducted at Porvorim on Wednesday. Both these cases are being handed over to the I-T department for further probe, police said.

Crime Branch police on Tuesday evening had seized cash worth Rs 35 lakh in Ponda. Based on information gathered from a source, police had laid a trap using a decoy customer to apprehend some persons, who were allegedly involved in illegally exchanging demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for a certain percentage of commission.

According to police, one person, who is identified as Farooq Pirjade, came on a two-wheeler to a decided spot and showed a bundle of Rs 2,000 notes (for confirmation) and subsequently left on a two-wheeler. Subsequently, the decoy customer alerted the police team, which was waiting at a distance from the point of the deal. Police managed to trace the two-wheeler. However, Pirjade was not to be seen. A person who was riding pillion, when questioned, informed police that Pirjade had gone to a shop and will return but he did not. When the boot of the two-wheeler was opened using the key, police found 1,715 notes of Rs 2,000, eight new currency notes of Rs 500, 639 notes of Rs 100 and 42 notes of Rs 50, totally worth Rs 35 lakh.

Police suspect it could be an interstate racket involved in exchanging demonetised 500 and 1,000 rupee notes against a certain percentage of the total value as commission.

However, on the other side, Farooq Pirjade has denied any wrongdoing claiming that the money is legal. Pirjade is a resident of Panditwada and has a shop at Upper Bazar, Ponda. Police said that Pirjade claimed that the money which he was carrying belonged to ten more persons including him. The money was to be invested in the business of fireworks, police said adding that Pirjade could not produce any documents in support of his claims.

Police have seized the currency notes under Section 102 of CrPC. The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch team headed by PI Vishwesh Karpe under the supervision of SP Karthik Kashyap.