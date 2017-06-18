Rs 50,000 assistance for renovation of wells

PANAJI: With an aim to protect the groundwater resources and to promote conjunctive use of water in the state, the state government Sunday launched a scheme called ‘Nital Goem, Nital Baim.’

Coming out with the information, Minister for Water Resources Department (WRD) Vinod Palyekar said that this is a beneficiary-oriented programme to benefit the multi-users of a well for drinking or irrigation purposes.

The scheme was launched at the hands of Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vijai Sardesai in Panaji.

“This scheme is introduced for repairs and renovation of the existing wells in the state by individuals/groups of individuals and farmers. Grant-in-aid will be extended to them in the form of subsidy,” said chief engineer of WRD S T Nadkarni.

He said that as per the criteria, the owners of wells, which are registered with the department, are entitled for the scheme.

A total of Rs 50,000 will be provided per well by the government for repairs which includes construction of parapet, plastering with glazed tile pieces, repairs of electric equipment, if necessary and cleaning of well including de-watering.

“We are committed to protect, preserve the architectural, natural and cultural heritage, and well is our natural heritage. Hence, to preserve it, we have launched the ‘Nital Goem, Nital Baim’ scheme,” said Sardesai.

He said that this scheme will prove to be a great success, as it will help in private use of the well and for irrigation purpose.

He, however, said that the scheme will not be extended to those who use the wells for commercial purpose directly such as the people engaged in the supply of water to commercial establishments.

Sardesai said that the government has made online provision to accept applications for the scheme, on the WRD official website, and the beneficiary need not go to panchayat or any other department to avail the scheme.

Meanwhile, Nadkarni said that the Union Ministry of Water Resource will soon formulate a new scheme for springs through which the state will receive financial grants to develop the natural springs of Goa.

“Currently, we are carrying out a survey to collect the data to find out the total number of springs across the state and I think by the next one month, we will prepare the list and send it to the Centre for approval of grants to develop and rejuvenate these springs,” said Nadkarni.