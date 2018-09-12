Rs 361-crore works will be taken up in Bardez, says PWD Minister

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, on Tuesday, announced that works worth Rs 361 crores will be taken up in all the seven constituencies of the Bardez taluka.

The Minister was interacting with the media persons in Mapusa.

Speaking in the presence of Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo and others, Dhavalikar said that the infrastructure including roads, water supply system and sewerage system will see a lot of development as roads will be hotmix carpeted by spending Rs 140 crore, water supply system at a cost of Rs 121 crore, and other development works worth Rs 100 crore will taken up in the seven constituencies of the Bardez taluka.

“We all have decided to clear all the files pertaining to various works by November 15, wherein every constituency will see works of Rs 15-20 crore. The works have been approved, and tendering process will start, and in next two months financial approval will be granted,” he said.

Dhavalikar said that hot-mix carpeting of all the roads in Mapusa and also in other constituencies will be start from November 15 onwards.

Commenting on the condition of the roads in the state, the Minister said that “it is only in Goa that each and every road is hot-mix carpeted because of the heavy rains. Initially, we had used coal tar, but it failed, and the solution is to have concrete roads, which will increase the cost by 10 times. We have to see the budgetary provision.”

He announced that the beautification of Mapusa is responsibility of the government, and “we will take up works worth RS 24 crore.”

Commenting on water supply system, he said that “it is our dream to provide water supply 24×7 to the people of Goa. It is a difficult task, but we will try.”

“We are planning to provide extra 5 MLD water to each constituency in Bardez for which we will implement various schemes worth Rs 121 crore, and Bardez taluka will get surplus water by December 2019, after all schemes are implemented,” he said and added that “we have prepared an estimate of Rs 700 crore for North and South Goa. Once we get technical sanction, replacement of pipelines will be taken up.”

“The pipelines will be replaced in a phased manner. The pipelines, which are older, will be replaced first. Even flow meters will be installed, from the next month, across the state to check the quantity of water supplied, received and wasted,” he said.

Replying to a question, Dhavailkar said that “there is no need for the Chief Minister to resign. There are six ministers, who know rules and regulations by heart, and we are capable of doing anything in any department, and if any person from Goa got any problem with other departments we will provide the necessary help.”

He said, “There is criticism from some sections that the government is not functioning. The completion of Tar-Bastora underpass is enough proof that the government is functioning well.”