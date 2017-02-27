Rs 31.59-lakh gold seized at Dabolim airport

NT NETWORK

The air intelligence unit of Customs at Dabolim airport, on Monday, seized gold bars and cigarettes all worth Rs 32.75 lakh in two different seizures,

In the first seizure, the customs sleuths seized gold bars, weighing 1164 grams, worth Rs 31,59,096 from a Kerala native, who had travelled to Goa from Dubai by Air India flight AI-994. The passenger has been placed under arrest. The customs sleuths registered offence under Section 110 of Customs Act 1962.

The sleuths seized the gold based on the intelligence inputs and passengers profiling. This is the second seizure by the AIU in a fortnight. In the second seizure, the Customs sleuths seized cigarettes worth Rs 1.16 lakh from a Kerala native. He had travelled to Goa by Oman Air flight WY-207. The Customs sleuths confiscated the goods and later imposed penalty on the passenger. The further investigation is under progress under the guidance of Commissioner of Customs, Goa, K Anpazhakan.