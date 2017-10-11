Rs 3.25 cr repair work of Mangor Hill school underway

VASCO: Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida on Wednesday inspected the ongoing repair work of government school at Mangor Hill. He also held a joint meeting with officials of GSIDC, KTC in order to ensure speedy repair work of the school building.

GSIDC has taken up the repair work of the government school. In view of the work and safety of the students, it has been decided to shift classes of three mediums including Kannada, Urdu and Marathi to other premises. The repair work is estimated to cost Rs 3.25 crore and will be completed within the next 12 months, Almeida said.

The Kannada medium classes will be shifted to the government school building at Baina, Urdu medium classes to the government school at Vasco (main), while the Marathi medium will be shifted to some other premises.

During a meeting, transportation of the school students by KTC buses and other buses was also discussed as the majority of the students are from poor background and their parents would not afford to send their children to school by private buses.

MLA Almeida has decided that the KTC buses would make extra trips to pick up and drop students who would be shifted to other locations. “Although completion period for the repair work of the school building is 12 months, I will see that the work is completed within 7 to 8 months,” said Almeida stated.