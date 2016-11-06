Rs 28-cr development work completed in last 4 yrs in Curchorem: Mandrekar

CURCHOREM: WRD Minister Dayanand Mandrekar, on Saturday, laid foundation stones for four development projects, worth more than Rs 2 crore in the Curchorem constituency.

The projects include improvement of nullah and culvert at Pontemol, stabilaization of the river bank at Khamamol and Nanda lake at Kakoda and Bethmoddi-Newmoddi canal work.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandrekar said that it is due the relentless efforts made by Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral that the development work worth Rs 28 crore has been completed in last four and half years in the Curchorem Constituency.

The development works worth Rs 5 crore are in the pipeline, and have been delayed due technical problems, he said and added that efforts will be made to complete maximum development works before the code of conduct for the assembly elections comes into force.

Cabral said that it is because of the wholehearted support of the WRD Minister that he could complete several development works in the constituency.

Curchorem market area and some other areas in the constituency used to witness water-logging during the rains, he said adding such incidents will not occur in the future.

He also thanked the engineers, and those who given NOCs for utilizing their land for the projects.