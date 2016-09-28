Rs 25 lakh in assorted currencies seized from Keralite air passenger

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of commissionerate of customs and central excise has seized assorted foreign currencies of different countries worth ` 25.60 lakh from a Keralite passenger at Dabolim airport on Wednesday.

As per available information from sources in the AIU attached to Dabolim airport, they intercepted a passenger while routine check up at around 4 am who was supposed to board the Sharjah bound Goa Air Arabia flight G9 493. The AIU sleuths found something fishy in the behaviour of the passenger, but failed to detect anything.

However, when the AIU sleuths checked the hand baggage, they found assorted foreign currencies of different countries like Saudi and Qatar Riyals, Dirhams and US Dollars which amounted to ` 25.60 lakh.

The AIU sleuths disclosed the name of the passenger as Anwar Sadiq Bappaithotty Abdul Rahiman, a native of Kasargod, Kerala and was travelling to Dubai. The purpose of carrying huge amount of foreign currencies was not known. The customs have arrested the passenger under Section 104 and have seized the foreign currencies under Section 110 of Customs Act. The passenger was released on bail later in the evening.

Further investigation is being conducted by assistant commissioner of AIU customs Gaurav Jain under the supervision of commissioner of customs and central excise Goa K Anpazhakan.