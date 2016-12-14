Rs 24 lakh in new notes seized at Calangute

CALANGUTE: Busting a racket involved in exchanging currency notes, the Calangute police seized Rs 24 lakh in new notes from a gang of three people and arrested them in the wee hours of Wednesday at Gaurawaddo, Calangute.

The Calangute police said that they had been tipped off about a gang being involved in exchanging the demonetised notes with new ones. Hence Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi and along with other policemen entrapped the gang and arrested the three culprits, who had been charging 30 per cent commission for the note exchange.

Giving details of the entrapment, sources said the police enticed the gang saying that currency notes worth Rs 1 crore were to be exchanged.

The gang came in a car to clinch the deal. The deal was done to exchange Rs 40 lakh, and Rs 24 lakh in Rs 2000 notes were exchanged. The police arrested the three persons – Shyam Palenkar from Khorlim, Sushan Volvoikar of Borim and Kishan Korgaonkar from Parra. The police have attached the vehicle and registered a case under Section 41 of the CrPC.

The Calangute police will hand over the seized cash to the income-tax department.

The raiding team consisted of Dalvi, PSI Mahesh Gadekar and constables Suraj, Rahul and Shreyash.