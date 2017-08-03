Rs 1,126 crore spent by govt on developmental works in 4 months

PANAJI: Coming out with the information that in spite of the outstanding state public debt of Rs 12,433 crore as on March 31, 2017, the government has incurred a record expenditure of 22 per cent up to July 31, 2017, during the ongoing financial year, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that his over four-month-old government has already released an amount of Rs 1,126 crore towards expenditure related to developmental works, and furthermore, an amount ranging between Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore would be released by the end of this month to clear the pending bills.

“In comparison, the government had incurred an expenditure of only 13 per cent during the same period, last fiscal year,” he added, informing that Goa’s debt versus Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio is below 20 per cent.

Parrikar, who holds the Finance portfolio, replying to a related question from leader of the opposition, Chandrakant Kavalekar, during the Question Hour, in the state legislative assembly admitted that the total debt burden on the state exchequer has increased by more than Rs 1,000 crore, as compared to last year. “The state public debt for the years 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 was Rs 9,936.03, Rs 11,344.19 and Rs 12433.40, respectively,” he added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that all the pending bills of the government departments like water resources and electricity have been cleared, while majority of the pending bills of public works departments and the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation have been paid to the contractors. “We are now reloading a fund of Rs 100 crore for works of the public works department, while have directed the GSIDC to raise its pending bills worth Rs 60 crore,” he informed, pointing out, “In fact, up till end of May 2017, the pending bills related to PWD were consolidated at an amount of Rs 327 crore, which would be cleared before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.”

It was also stated that henceforth the government will ensure that the outstanding bills related to various departments would not go beyond the period of one month.

“Earlier, the contractors taking up works under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were paid by the agency itself, however later it was decided that the government would pay such contractors and the money would be reimbursed from the agency,” Parrikar stated, informing that unfortunately, the state government had no budgetary provision for this reimbursement, which would be now made. He also told the House that an amount of Rs 60 crore has been paid for the JICA works and still bills worth Rs 30 crore are pending.

It was further informed that the Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation Of Goa Ltd has been already paid Rs 7 crore, with an additional amount of Rs 40 crore to be provided to the Corporation.

“The government has made adequate provisions in the budget estimate, to discharge all liabilities, towards repayment of loans – principal plus interest – installments,” the Chief Minister informed the House, adding that the repayment of loans forms part of the revenue expenditure, which is adequately backed by revenue receipts of the state, which are generated by several additional revenue measures.

“The government resorts to open market borrowings to fund capital infrastructure development projects, which create capital assets for the state, and not for payment of salaries, subsidies, schemes, maintenance works that form part of revenue expenditure and paid out from the revenue receipts,” he noted.