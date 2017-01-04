Rs 100 cr found in SP legislator’s bodyguard’s bank account

PTI

KANPUR

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, who happens to be a bodyguard of a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator, was taken by surprise when he found that his account was credited with nearly Rs 100 crore.

Ghulam Jilani, bodyguard of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, had gone to withdraw money from an ATM Tuesday night where he found that his account was credited with a total of Rs. 99,99,02,724.

Dumbfounded, Jilani rushed to Solanki and informed him about the mystery transaction, who reported the matter to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. Sharma said that Solanki’s bodyguard has an account with SBI’s Mall Road branch. “I have spoken to the Deputy General Manager of SBI branch and they have asked Jilani to submit an application,” said Sharma. Jilani’s bank account has been seized, said the DM, adding that he will not be able to withdraw money from it for the time being.

Jilani, who hails from Padrauna area of Kushinagar district, lives in a rented room in Jajmau area of the city.

Large amount of money has been transferred into accounts of several Jan Dhan accountholders in similar instances since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation move by government. Last month, a woman was shocked to find nearly Rs 100 crore in her Jan Dhan account in a Meerut branch of a state-run bank. She then sought PMO’s intervention after the bank officials did not attend to her complaint and kept asking her to come some other time.

In a warning to tax evaders, the Prime Minister had said that those using poor people to park their illegal money would be punished under a stringent law dealing with ‘benami’ or proxy transactions.