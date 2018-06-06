Rs 10 coin a ‘victim’ of misapprehensions

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Despite advertisements and notifications reconfirming the legality of Rs 10 coins issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the coins of the particular denomination are not being accepted by the people of Goa.

Several consumers have complained to ‘The Navhind Times’ that the coins are being refused by shopkeepers during their daily transactions.

On Monday, a consumer paying his electricity bill in cash at the Santa Cruz branch of the Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank was surprised, as the staffer refused to accept the Rs 10 coin offered as part of the payment of the bill.

“The bank was willing to accept the coin as deposit but declined to accept it for payment of the electricity bill,” he said.

City residents have said that the people carrying out transactions at markets, shops, grocery stores, and even the venders selling vegetable and fish are not accepting the Rs 10 coin on the fears that it is counterfeit, and not a legal tender or it is on the verge of being demonetised.

A commuter travelling from Ponda to the capital city said the coins are also being refused by bus conductors.

A pastry shop employee in the city said that ‘offloading’ the coins on customers is difficult which is why he is refusing to accept them, claiming that the Rs 10 coins in circulation are fake.

Stating that apprehensions on the Rs 10 coin being a counterfeit has spread throughout the country and needs to be dealt with firmly, an official at Bank of India, Patto, said that people can deposit the coins in their saving accounts in PSU bank branches and more awareness is needed to clear people’s doubts on the coin.

However, shopkeepers at the city market complained of difficulty in depositing the coins in the banks as the cashiers are unwilling to take them.

“They tell us to come when there is no crowd or only when we have accumulated enough

quantity,” said a shopkeeper, who strove and deposited Rs 800 in Rs 10 coins in his current account.

The RBI in its advertisements has advised people not to give credence to ill-informed notions, ignore them and continue to accept the coins as a legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation.

An official at the local office of the RBI discounted the rumours on the Rs 10 coins, adding that the RBI office has received letters from concerned citizens on the matter.

The RBI advertisement has clarified that all the 14 designs of Rs 10 coin are valid and legal tender for transactions.