Rs 1-lakh ‘incentive’ for harassment

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: When the BJP assumed power after winning the 2012 assembly elections it launched Laadli Laxmi scheme with an express intention to stop female foeticide and abandonment of baby girl. However, as the state prepares for 2017 assembly elections, the flagship scheme of the government has been caught in a whirlpool of ‘dowry harassment’ especially after the death of young woman Vanita Gaonkar.

The web portal introducing the scheme says, “The scheme aims towards erasing the general perception that birth of a girl in the family is a burden on her parents and in turn addresses the undesirable tendency for female foeticide. Ladli Laxmi scheme will also help to bring the male and female sex ratio balanced, by discouraging the killing of a girl child in the womb of the mother.”

However, after Vanita allegedly committed suicide recently, women’s rights activists have been up in arms alleging a rise in the number of cases of dowry harassment.

Convenor of NGO ‘Savera’ Tara Kerkar is of the opinion that Rs 1 lakh provided by the government under the scheme has proved to be an incentive to harass the young women not just by the in-laws but also often by their own relatives including parents and siblings.

She said, “Though the intentions of the government are good, it is the social evil that hounds the girl child in the society. While, I have come across cases of dowry harassment, there are also cases where the girl’s own family including siblings who are greedy for the money.”

The web portal informs that the scheme is designed for parents to overcome financial difficulties during their daughter’s marriage. But Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar recently told the media that the government has not provided the money for marriage.

The women who spoke to ‘The Navhind Times’ informed about how they used the money received from the scheme and how they asserted their claim for the monetary benefits.

The women pleaded anonymity as they have not informed their families about the decisions they took over the Rs 1 lakh received under the scheme.

A 31-year-old woman from Vasco, who got married two years ago, said that she spent the money on the marriage expenses incurred by her and also helped her parents to repay the loan taken at the time of her marriage.

“But I have not informed my in-laws about this… I told them that I didn’t qualify due to documentation issues,” she added.

Kerkar had claimed that she has come across 30 such cases wherein young women are being harassed by the in-laws.

In one such case, a 28-year-old woman from Bicholim was harassed by her aunt, uncle and brother for the money. She was forced to part with the money and share it amongst the three of them. It was only after a formal complaint to the police was lodged upon the intervention by an NGO that the woman got back her money from the kin.

In Marcel, a 26-year-old woman had been sent back to parents’ home within months of the marriage. Now, even after a year, she has not been taken back by her husband. The reason? She did not agree to hand over the money received under the scheme to the in-laws.

But Parsekar has said, “The money under the Laadli Laxmi scheme is for the girl, but where should she use it is her prerogative.”