Rs 1 crore GCA fraud: EOC quizzes accused

PANAJI: The Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of the Goa police probing the second fraud case pertaining to Rs 1 crore of the GCA has questioned former GCA president Dayanand Narvekar, president Chetan Dessai, secretary Vinod Phadke and the then treasurer Akbar Mulla.

All are accused in the case and have been earlier questioned.

However, they have claimed innocence while Narvekar referring to the Rs 1 crore cheque in question had said that cheques would directly go to the GCA secretary and that he was unaware of the cheque, informed sources. The accused are likely to be called again for questioning as police feel that they are not disclosing the facts.

It may be recalled that EOC last week had registered FIR against Narvekar, Dessai, Phadke and Mulla under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1 crore of the GCA.

According to the police, the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and deposited a cheque of Rs 1 crore in a fraudulent bank account and thereby misappropriated funds for TV subsidy, sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to GCA, thus cheating the GCA to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

The police said that the incident had occurred in 2006-07 when the accused Narvekar was the president of GCA, Chetan Dessai was the secretary, Vinod Phadke was the treasurer and Akbar Mulla was a member.