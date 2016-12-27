Rs 1-cr GCA fraud: trio’s anticipatory bail plea to be heard on Jan 2

MAPUSA: The anticipatory bail application of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) officials including its president Chetan Dessai, secretary Vinod Phadke and former treasurer Akbar Mulla was placed before the additional district and session court judge P V Sawaikar at Mapusa. The anticipatory bail application will be heard on January 2 by the court.

It may be recalled that the economic offences cell of Goa police had registered first information report against GCA president Chetan Dessai, secretary Vinod Phadke, former president Dayanand Narvekar and former treasure Akbar Mulla in connection with alleged siphoning of Rs 1 crore. The EOC has booked all accused for hatching criminal conspiracy and for depositing a cheque of Rs 1 crore in a fraudulent bank account and thereby misappropriated funds for TV subsidy which was sent by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Goa thus cheating the GCA to the tune of Rs 1 crore. The FIR has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery and for hatching criminal conspiracy.