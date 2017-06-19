RP 2030: new concept to curb land conversions

PANAJI: Announcing that Regional Plan for 2030 will be taken up taluka-wise, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that a new concept of Transfer of Developmental Rights (TDR) would be introduced to curb instances of land conversions in Goa.

“While usage of land under forests, khazan, CRZ (with regulations), steep slope, eco-sensitive zones, wildlife and open spaces will not be permitted, the owners of these lands, however, could be considered for compensation through transferable development rights (TDR),” Parrikar said while unveiling the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the coalition government.

Stating that these aspects and other issues shall be a part of the deliberations towards putting a policy framework in place, the Chief Minister said, “Even your normal settlement area, you will be issued a certificate along with the property title. You can sell your TDR and earn the money.”

Parrikar said the current Town and Country Planning Act would be amended to ensure that open spaces and road widening areas are handed over to the respective local authorities for further development.

“Henceforth, construction will happen only with the land property title and transferable development rights (TDR). The construction of the surface will be driven by zonal plan,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the amendment in the TCP Act will give right of development to all the land owners but they will necessarily not have a right to construct. “You have right which you can sell. If someone has private forest, he can’t construct but he can sell the rights with the fact that he is having ownership of the land to someone else and take money,” he said, claiming that such an amendment will stop the competition amongst land owners to sell their properties.

Parrikar said that each land owner will get a certificate which he can trade for cash.