Royal Enfield launches 650cc twins

Team B&C/ NT

Goa was the venue for the all-India launch of two Royal Enfield bikes recently, the 650 cc Continental GT and Interceptor.

The twin models launched at the company’s annual event, Rider Mania, Vagator, and are available for on-road price (Goa) of Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh respectively, for the base model.

For those who are in the market for the two motorcycles, bookings have commenced on an advance payment of Rs 5000. The motorcycles are also on display at showrooms.

A check out with Auto Guides, the Royal Enfield dealership in Panjim reveals that, deliveries for the 650 cc twins are expected by February 2019. The newly launched motorcycles it turns out are receiving robust enquiries from biking enthusiasts.

Inspired by retro-modern design, the Continental GT and Interceptor claim to be the most affordable twin-cylinder bikes offered in the under Rs three lakh segment. Royal Enfield has introduced air-cooled, engines for the first time for the models. The engine are paired with a 6-speed gearbox that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.

According to the company, the bikes have been tested on race tracks and public roads. The carefully selected gear ratios are chosen to deliver the best blend for all riding conditions. The company adds that, optimum gear shift, reliability of engagement, quite notch-free selection and perfect ratio spacing, are some of the USP of the motorcycles. To provide a smooth and safe riding experience the models are also equipped with dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The wheels are 18-inch spoke wheels with Pirelli SportComp tyres designed specifically for the 650 twins.

Coming to the looks, the Continental GT 650 draws inspiration from the earlier Continental GT 535cc. The old Continental GT was discontinued earlier this year to make way for the 650cc. While comparing the new version to the previous model one can point out that the motorcycle has retained the horizontal split between the sculpted fuel tank and seats with the mechanical details below. It also features traditional hallmarks of its segment including a weight-forward stance, rear-set foot pegs, sculpted fuel tank and clip-on handlebars.

The design for the Interceptor 650 is said to be inspired by the iconic 60s Interceptor model. The design carries the essence of a British roadster with clean lines and a classic teardrop-shaped tank. Fitted with braced handlebars and diamond-quilt-patterned twin seats the bike is a treat for vintage bike lovers with a modern twist.

The Continental GT comes in five colour options while, the Interceptor has a wider range with seven different colours to choose. Both the bikes will be available in standard, chrome and custom range