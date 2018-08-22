Roy says CCP has ‘not shunted’ food vendors to isolated spot

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Commissioner of Corporation of City of Panaji, Ajit Roy, while reacting to the woes of the food vendors at the Hawkers’ Zone, located near Don Bosco High School, said that the administration is equally concerned about the livelihood of these vendors, and as such “we have shifted them to a prominent place in the city.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Roy maintained that the corporation has given the food vendors a prominent place, where the people can go and enjoy food, and added that while shifting “we have not shunted them to an isolated spot.”

“You see, administration is our role, and their job is to conduct business and earn livelihood. And, they should concentrate on it and the rest we will see what can be done. But, this is the final place,” he pointed out, adding “we cannot permit them to operate near heritage site in the city.”

“There is a toilet, and maintaining cleanliness is our job, and what we can do we will do. But they should concentrate on their livelihood, and they have been habilitated in the middle of the city and next to the market,” he added.

“We have not isolated them, we have allotted them a place where customers will get drawn to them and they would earn their livelihood. And, this shows that we are concerned about their livelihood,” he added.