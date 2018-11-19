Routine health check-up is important: Dhavalikar

PONDA: Around 850 people from Ponda constituency and around Ponda benefited from a free multi-speciality health check-up camp held at Khandepar on Sunday. The camp was inaugurated at the hands of PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

Dhavalikar stated that routine health check-up is important today considering various illnesses, adding, people should not shy away from taking timely treatment for any illness.

The minister also laid emphasis on the need for health check-up of students and urged organisers to plan a health camp for students in Ponda.

With present lifestyle changes, he said, even students have become vulnerable to various illnesses. These, he said, can be detected at early stages through such camps.

During the camp, various check-ups were conducted. It included obstetrics and gynaecology, chest, cardiology, urology, ENT and dental

etc.

Dr Bhatikar informed that ECG was done of some patients on the recommendation of doctors. Also free blood sugar testing was conducted.