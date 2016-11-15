Roulette is swinging, say casino operators

PANAJI : While most businesses have been hit by demonetisation and the liquidity crunch prevailing in the economy, Goa’s floating casino players in a show of bravado have said that business is swinging.

Shrinivas Nayak, director, Pride Group of Casinos and Hotels, said that clients are paying by card and through online money transfer.

“The casino industry has taken a hit but not gone down,” claimed Nayak.

The industry has welcomed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“Like all others in the country we favour cleanup of black money,” Nayak said.

“Post demonetisation earnings are hit but it is a temporary suffering.” Casino operators in Goa are very happy at the demonetisation, claimed Nayak. The Pride Group operates two floating casinos but currently has only one vessel in operation.

Reports have claimed that one of the casinos has been withdrawn due to lack of business. However, Nayak said that Pride 2 is being dry-docked for maintenance and not due to lack of clientele.

Other casino players also claimed to be up-and-running despite the current turmoil among gamers and spenders.

On November 8 the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a move to crack down on black money, corruption and fake currency notes. The announcement was made in late evening and soon after that there was an exodus of customers from the floating casinos on Mandovi river.

Casinos did not have enough of currency to give winners while visitors were shaken up by the announcement. Casinos are being opposed by many residents as they are perceived to be patronised by people with dubious sources of wealth.