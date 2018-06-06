Rossman Cruz edge past PY Nuvem

NT NETWORK

Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna played their hearts out to register a hard-fought 2-1 win over Parish Youth Nuvem in the Vagator Soccer 2018 (UK Cup), organised by Vagator PYSC, at Vagator Ozran grounds, on Tuesday.

In a well-contested match, Nuvem lad Nicolau Colaco handled the ball just outside the penalty box, but a free kick by Savio Fernandes hit the upright and travelled out.

In the 12th minute Vijay Rego of Rossman Cruz fouled Gamy Costa also outside the penalty box, but this time Nuvem’s Nicolau Colaco saw his free kick brush the Rossman keeper Ashton Braganza’s hand before the ball entered the goal, 1-0.

It did not take long for Rossman Cruz to find the equaliser as in the 16th minute Savio Fernandes scored with a blistering 25-yard shot, 1-1.

On crossing over, Nuvem’s Myron Pereira brought down Beneston Barreto inside the penalty box, prompting referee Sunil Nanodkar point to the dreaded spot. Savio Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and scored accurately to complete his brace and also to seal his team’s 2-1 win. Beneston Barreto of Rossman Cruz SC received the man-of-the-match prize.