Rosary HSS wins Media Scope 3.0

The departments of Mass Commuication and Journalism at St Xavier’s College Mapusa organised MediaScope 3.0, an inter-higher secondary school media fest. This year the event saw 12 teams participate. Participants competed in media-related competitions like RJ Hunt, Photography, Mad AD, quiz, etc.

Chief guest at the event was director, Nachom-iaKumpasar, Bardroy Barretto who highlighted the values of hard work and dedication. “During my days at school I did not have any courses like St Xavier’s provides today. But with hard work, sincerity and dedication I slowly learnt a lot in the industry. Today you have the platform, make the most of it,” said Barretto.

Principal, St Xavier’s College, Fr Jeronimo D’Silva applauded the departments of Mass Communication and Journalism for the tireless work put into organising the event.

This year a new competition ‘Mad AD’ proved to be very impressive. Participants were given a product based on which they had to act out an advertisement. Judges for the event included Mark Rocha, Trevor Pinto, Pradnya Sawant, Avinash Palyenkar and Jonathon Rodrigues.

Rosary Higher Secondary School won the the signature ‘S’ rolling trophy while Shanta Durga Higher Secondary School, Bicholim and The King’s HSS, Margao were awarded a trophies for having won previous editions of Media Scope.